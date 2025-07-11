‘Flippen lekker’ being back in Nelson Mandela Bay, says Rassie

Rugby fever has gripped the Bay since Sunday when the Boks landed in Gqeberha to play their first Test at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in the last few years.
It will be the first time the Bok men’s team have been in action at the stadium since 2021, when they played two Tests against Argentina behind closed doors during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Springbok women’s team will set the scene for what promises to be a memorable occasion when they play a Test against Canada ahead of the men’s international.
EP Rugby general manager Mzi Mpofu said the Test had afforded the Eastern Cape a golden opportunity to reinforce its love for the game.
“Rugby has long been a sport rooted in tradition, with international matches often held in major cities and well-established venues,” he said.
“However, staging these games in the Eastern Cape presents a unique opportunity to reinforce our love of the sport, create new memories and inspire future generations.
“Our beautiful stadium has successfully hosted eight thrilling Test matches, though two were played behind closed doors because of the pandemic.
“Our people have only borne witness to half a dozen live Tests at this state-of-the-art facility.
“We are excited for the ninth instalment now, and the inception of new memories is long overdue.
“And we must not forget the Boks are yet to lose at our stadium.
“One of the key benefits of hosting international rugby matches at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium is the economic impact it has, not only on the city, but the province as a whole.
“A Gqeberha Test is special for many current Springboks as they hail from this province.
“Players, coaches as well as the management staff.
“The team is littered with Eastern Capers.
“It’s a rare opportunity for them to play in front of their families, childhood friends and former school pupils and teachers.
“It is not only the male Springboks playing on Saturday, but also our Springbok women.
“We are being treated to a rare double-header programme.
“The city will be champing at the bit to see the likes of our very own Aseza Hele crossing the advantage line with one of her trademark bullocking runs.”
The Herald
‘Flippen lekker’ being back in Nelson Mandela Bay, says Rassie
Image: SA RUGBY
It has been a “flippen lekker” experience being back in Gqeberha, and the Springboks want to reward their passionate fans in Nelson Mandela Bay with a thumping win over Italy on Saturday, SA coach Rassie Erasmus said.
Despatch-born Erasmus said while being on home soil had given the Bok squad a warm feeling, it had also brought extra pressure because the team were desperate to shine at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (kickoff 5.10pm).
The eyes of the rugby world will be focused on Gqeberha for 80 minutes when the Boks return to their spiritual home to face a daring Azzurri outfit.
The Boks were not satisfied when they beat Italy 42-24 in the opening Test in Tshwane last week and the tourists know they can expect a tough afternoon against an SA side determined to up their standards.
“My hometown of Despatch is just 10 minutes from where the team are staying here in Gqeberha,” Erasmus said.
“I want to visit some pals in Despatch this week before the game, so that will be lekker.
“People in the Bay are special to me because in the first 18 years of my life I grew up here, and I understand Eastern Cape people.
“It is flippen lekker to be here with all the great experiences I have had here from the old Boet Erasmus Stadium to the new Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.
“It is a nice warm feeling to be here but there is also a bit of pressure
“You know, like your pals who want their ticket money back if the team do not perform well.
“So you want to perform for your own people.”
With many of the team having their roots in the Eastern Cape, the Boks are assured of a rapturous welcome.
Image: WERNER HILLS
The Herald
