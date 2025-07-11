Hive Hydrogen greenlights construction shortlist
The giant Coega green ammonia production plant project has advanced another step with the launch of a request for proposals from shortlisted companies which will be contracted to drive the development.
Forty-eight engineering, procurement and construction companies responded to the request for information issued by Hive Hydrogen earlier in 2025, and 15 companies have now been shortlisted for the $5.8bn (R102.84bn) green ammonia development in the Coega special economic zone...
