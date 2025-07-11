Meet the stylist with all the right grooves
Bay’s dancing salon owner gains national attention on social media
The Friendly City has already brought you a dancing traffic officer and a singing cop — but now there is a hairstylist who busts a move with every cut.
Meet Jesse Gallant, 28, who serves up a little entertainment with each new style...
