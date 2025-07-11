Nelson Mandela Bay goes Bok berserk
Excitement mounts as visitors and residents gear up for action-packed Test
Nelson Mandela Bay is bracing for a bumper weekend as more than 24,000 rugby fans from out of town are expected to visit the city for the Springbok clash against Italy on Saturday, a match that promises high-stakes action and a major cash injection for the metro.
With 95% of the city’s 12,708 available beds already booked over two nights, the Test match is set to bring an economic boost of nearly R44.6m, driven by visitors spending an average of R1,850 daily on accommodation, food, transport, tickets and entertainment, according to the municipality...
