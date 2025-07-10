The two had ignored expert advice, Teffo said.
SowetanLIVE
NGOs: NPA must prosecute Mahlangu, Manamela for Life Esidimeni deaths
Today marks 10 years since inquest judge found MEC and mental health head caused the deaths of nine patients
Image: Alon Skuy
The families of Life Esidimeni patients and NGOs Section27 and the SA Depression and Anxiety Group have urged the National Prosecuting Authority to prosecute former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu and former provincial head of mental health Dr Makgabo Manamela.
In a statement on Thursday, to mark exactly 10 years since Pretoria high court judge Mmonoa Teffo handed down the Life Esidimeni inquest judgment, they said Teffo found that negligence by Mahlangu and Manamela had led to the deaths of some patients who had been transferred to ill-prepared non-government organisations from Life Esidimeni in 2016.
The two had ignored expert advice, Teffo said.
“The inquest found that the conduct of Ms Qedani Mahlangu and Makgabo Manamela on the face of it caused the tragic deaths of nine mental healthcare users,” said Section27 spokesperson Pearl Nicodemus.
“Today, also marks exactly one year of no action on prosecution from the NPA, despite the judgment from a three-year inquest that concluded in July 2024.
“Section27, the Life Esidimeni family members and the SA Depression and Anxiety Group remind the NPA that the mental healthcare users who died tragic and avoidable deaths while in the care of the state were human beings, with families who loved them and whose dignity and right to life were stolen.
“We remember the lives of Virginia Machpelah, Deborah Phehla, Frans Dekker, Charity Ratsotso, Koketso Mogoerane, Terrence Chaba, Daniel Josiah, Matlakala Motsoahae, and Lucky Maseko and the 135 others who died in this disaster.
“To ensure that we never again see such a disastrous and reckless abuse of public power in our country, the affected families and civil society organisations will continue, until we see justice done, to call on the NPA to prosecute. We urge the NPA to prioritise the prosecution of Ms Mahlangu and Dr Manamela.”
After the judgment, the NPA said it would study it “to determine whether the NPA will institute criminal prosecutions against the two individuals whom the court found can be held liable for the deaths”.
