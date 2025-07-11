Oyster-shucking contest raises money for pet sterilisation drive
A feast of flavours and surprising shucking skills were on display at the Knysna Oyster Festival’s most highly anticipated event, the oyster cooking and shucking competition.
The annual event is about more than culinary prowess, with charity being among the drivers of the competition with thousands of rand donated in support of the “Fur the Love of Animals” sterilisation project, in collaboration with CX Animals in Need and the Knysna Animal Welfare Society...
