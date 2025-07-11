Security at Markman market still not up to scratch
Some improvements, but problems with CCTV cameras, access control and gaps in boundaries remain
Though entrants are required to sign in at the Markman Fresh Produce Market after the on-site abduction of a market agent’s wife in June, security risks remain due to non-functional CCTV cameras, absence of panic buttons and open sections of the boundary walls.
After numerous incidents, which included armed robbers making off with R300,000, market agents say the measures are still inadequate and it is hurting their pockets...
