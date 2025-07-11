Thousands of riders arrive in Knysna for iconic cycle tour
Knysna’s streets will be alive with the hum of wheels and the energy of thousands of cyclists at the weekend, as the annual Knysna Cycle Tour rolls into town — a much-loved highlight of the Knysna Oyster Festival.
What began in 1987 as an initiative to draw visitors to the town during the quieter winter months has blossomed into one of SA’s premier cycling events, attracting more than 2,000 riders and their families each year...
