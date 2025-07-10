Two kidnappers killed, three arrested as police rescue businessman in Randfontein

Two alleged kidnappers were shot dead on Thursday and three others arrested during an operation to rescue a kidnapped 60-year-old businessman.

The businessman was kidnapped on May 29 in Lenasia and his family began receiving ransom demands of at least R15m.

According to police, the rescue operation on Thursday around 3.15pm was through an intelligence-driven operation led by the SAPS anti-kidnapping task team in Randfontein, Gauteng.

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said police were following up on intelligence on the whereabouts of the businessman when they pounced on a house in Randfontein where a shoot-out ensued.

“Two suspects were fatally wounded in the house while three suspects were arrested,” Mathe said.

Mathe said the man was reunited with his family.

According to Mathe, 144 kidnapping cases involving ransom demands were reported in Gauteng between January and March 2025.

“In the past two years, more than 170 kidnappers who deal with ransoms have been arrested in Gauteng and other provinces by the SAPS anti-kidnapping task team. Last month, a Mozambican kidnapping kingpin was shot dead in Fourways during a tracing operation of a kidnapped Pakistani businessman,” she said.

She said police units involved in the operation include SAPS crime intelligence, SAPS organised crime, K9 JMPD, Gauteng SAPS flying squad, Gauteng Highway Patrol and private security.

