Whole lot of laughter on horizon with Afrikaans play

There’s laughter — and a whole lot of heart — on the horizon at the Savoy Theatre as Impact Community Theatre rolls out the next chapter in its dynamic 2025 season.
Returning to the venue after more than 20 years, the Performing Arts Education and Theatre (PEAAT) group brings back their signature Afrikaans flair with Ma Skryf Matriek, a side-splitting, soul-stirring comedy that hits the stage from July 15-19.
Written by Louis de Villiers and helmed by local theatre veteran Marlene Pieterse, the production blends sharp humour with poignant themes of ambition, dignity and the courage to start again.
At the heart of the story is Bella Taljaart, a middle-aged woman who is tired of being overlooked — particularly by her husband — and secretly determined to earn her matric certificate.
But academic dreams don’t come without domestic drama.
With the help of a charming tutor, the ever-patient Dr Smal, Bella juggles a full household, a suspicious husband, a nosy neighbour, and a whole lot of emotional chaos — all wrapped in fast-paced, feel-good comedy.
The cast is a who’s who of local talent, including acclaimed film and TV actor Ruan Wessels as Neelsie Taljaart, alongside Emercia de Lange as the fiery Bella, Cobus Lombard as the oblivious Sias, and Daneel Strydom as the suave Dr Smal.
The ensemble is rounded out by Melandie Koekemoer as Annatjie, Riaan Erasmus as Johan, and Mariné Botha as the busybody neighbour Lily.
Performances run nightly at 7.30pm, with a special 3pm matinee on Saturday July 19.
Tickets are available through Quicket.
For Impact Community Theatre, Ma Skryf Matriek isn’t just another production, it’s a milestone.
PEAAT’s last performance on the Savoy stage was in 2002, and its return signals a broader commitment to expanding the theatre’s offerings beyond the usual musical and revue programming.
“It’s thrilling to see the Savoy evolving — adding straight plays and comedy to our usual musical and revue fare — and to have PEAAT return after two decades speaks to the trust in our venue and team,” Impact Theatre president Rose Cowpar said.
From musicals and dance to opera and stand-up, the Savoy has become a cornerstone for local talent and a haven for diverse storytelling.
With Ma Skryf Matriek, audiences can expect to laugh, cheer, and maybe even shed a tear — proof that the theatre’s best stories are still being written.
The Herald
Whole lot of laughter on horizon with Afrikaans play
Image: CHRIS GERTSCH
There’s laughter — and a whole lot of heart — on the horizon at the Savoy Theatre as Impact Community Theatre rolls out the next chapter in its dynamic 2025 season.
Returning to the venue after more than 20 years, the Performing Arts Education and Theatre (PEAAT) group brings back their signature Afrikaans flair with Ma Skryf Matriek, a side-splitting, soul-stirring comedy that hits the stage from July 15-19.
Written by Louis de Villiers and helmed by local theatre veteran Marlene Pieterse, the production blends sharp humour with poignant themes of ambition, dignity and the courage to start again.
At the heart of the story is Bella Taljaart, a middle-aged woman who is tired of being overlooked — particularly by her husband — and secretly determined to earn her matric certificate.
But academic dreams don’t come without domestic drama.
With the help of a charming tutor, the ever-patient Dr Smal, Bella juggles a full household, a suspicious husband, a nosy neighbour, and a whole lot of emotional chaos — all wrapped in fast-paced, feel-good comedy.
The cast is a who’s who of local talent, including acclaimed film and TV actor Ruan Wessels as Neelsie Taljaart, alongside Emercia de Lange as the fiery Bella, Cobus Lombard as the oblivious Sias, and Daneel Strydom as the suave Dr Smal.
The ensemble is rounded out by Melandie Koekemoer as Annatjie, Riaan Erasmus as Johan, and Mariné Botha as the busybody neighbour Lily.
Performances run nightly at 7.30pm, with a special 3pm matinee on Saturday July 19.
Tickets are available through Quicket.
For Impact Community Theatre, Ma Skryf Matriek isn’t just another production, it’s a milestone.
PEAAT’s last performance on the Savoy stage was in 2002, and its return signals a broader commitment to expanding the theatre’s offerings beyond the usual musical and revue programming.
“It’s thrilling to see the Savoy evolving — adding straight plays and comedy to our usual musical and revue fare — and to have PEAAT return after two decades speaks to the trust in our venue and team,” Impact Theatre president Rose Cowpar said.
From musicals and dance to opera and stand-up, the Savoy has become a cornerstone for local talent and a haven for diverse storytelling.
With Ma Skryf Matriek, audiences can expect to laugh, cheer, and maybe even shed a tear — proof that the theatre’s best stories are still being written.
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News