News

Woeful conditions at Dora Nginza Hospital back in national spotlight

By Nomazima Nkosi - 11 July 2025

The dire conditions at Nelson Mandela Bay’s Dora Nginza Hospital have again come under fire — this time in the National Council of Provinces.

On Wednesday, delegates discussed public protector Kholeka Gcaleka’s May report, which slammed the shortage of staff and medical equipment at the hospital...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | Superman battles hi-tech mogul while the Smurfs fight to save Papa ...
US tariffs on South Africa set to hit white farmers Trump has embraced | REUTERS

Most Read