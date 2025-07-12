A Gauteng policeman has been arrested for allegedly attempting to murder his girlfriend by setting her house alight at Lyden village in Polokwane, Limpopo, on Thursday.
Police arrested the 46-year-old sergeant attached to Olievenhoutbosch police station on Friday.
A preliminary report suggests he arrived at his girlfriend's house at about 2.30am and became angry when she didn't respond to him knocking on the door.
He is then alleged to have set fire to the curtains, which resulted in the two-roomed tin house burning down. She was injured in the fire but was rescued by her neighbours, who summoned the police and an ambulance.
The policeman was traced and will appear in the Mahwelereng magistrate's court on Monday.
Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe commended the rapid response.
TimesLIVE
Gauteng policeman arrested for attempted murder of girlfriend after allegedly setting her house alight
Image: 123RF/ danhenson
A Gauteng policeman has been arrested for allegedly attempting to murder his girlfriend by setting her house alight at Lyden village in Polokwane, Limpopo, on Thursday.
Police arrested the 46-year-old sergeant attached to Olievenhoutbosch police station on Friday.
A preliminary report suggests he arrived at his girlfriend's house at about 2.30am and became angry when she didn't respond to him knocking on the door.
He is then alleged to have set fire to the curtains, which resulted in the two-roomed tin house burning down. She was injured in the fire but was rescued by her neighbours, who summoned the police and an ambulance.
The policeman was traced and will appear in the Mahwelereng magistrate's court on Monday.
Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe commended the rapid response.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News