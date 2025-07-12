Nelson Mandela Bay resident, Chris Kaldelis, who was kidnapped earlier this week, has been found and reunited with his family.
The 61-year-old owner of S&D Appliance Warehouse, was abducted in Schauderville on Monday afternoon and released five days later.
His partner, Cheryl Booysen, confirmed the news to The Herald.
Further details were not immediately available.
Police sources said he was dropped off in the vicinity of the Kwazakhele police station.
Police spokesperson Captain André Beetge said the case had been handed over to the Hawks.
Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana was not immediately available for comment.
The Herald
Kidnapped Gqeberha businessman back home
Image: Supplied
