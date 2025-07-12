News

Take Four Piano Quartet to perform fundraising concert

Premium
By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 12 July 2025

Four of SA’s leading instrumentalists are stringing together a special fundraising concert in support of the Plett Aid Foundation.

Take Four Piano Quartet will return to Plettenberg Bay soon to provide another stellar symphony of songs at the St Peters Anglican Church on August 5...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | Superman battles hi-tech mogul while the Smurfs fight to save Papa ...
US tariffs on South Africa set to hit white farmers Trump has embraced | REUTERS

Most Read