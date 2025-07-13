Celebrating 30 years of export excellence in Eastern Cape
In celebration of its pearl anniversary, Exporters Eastern Cape launched the 2025 edition of its prestigious annual Exporter of the Year Awards this week to honour the gems of business that keep the province’s economy pumping.
The event, hosted at the Isuzu Motors SA (IMSA) plant which has earned numerous accolades at the awards, marks the opening of a new round in the competition...
