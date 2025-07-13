A security guard was shot dead during an alleged robbery in Chatsworth, south of Durban, on Sunday morning.
ALS paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said their crew, together with Amawele medics, responded to a fatal shooting on Lenny Naidoo Drive in Chatsworth just after 9.45am.
Paramedics arrived to find there had been an alleged robbery at a store and the security officer, who is believed to have tried to stop the suspects, was shot.
He said the man, who was in his forties, sustained gunshot wounds to his chest.
“Unfortunately, there was nothing paramedics could do for him and he was declared deceased on the scene,” said Jamieson.
A bystander sustained minor injuries and was stabilised at the scene before being transported to hospital.
Police were on the scene and would be investigating further, Jamieson said. .
TimesLIVE
Durban security guard shot dead during robbery
Image: 123RF
A security guard was shot dead during an alleged robbery in Chatsworth, south of Durban, on Sunday morning.
ALS paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said their crew, together with Amawele medics, responded to a fatal shooting on Lenny Naidoo Drive in Chatsworth just after 9.45am.
Paramedics arrived to find there had been an alleged robbery at a store and the security officer, who is believed to have tried to stop the suspects, was shot.
He said the man, who was in his forties, sustained gunshot wounds to his chest.
“Unfortunately, there was nothing paramedics could do for him and he was declared deceased on the scene,” said Jamieson.
A bystander sustained minor injuries and was stabilised at the scene before being transported to hospital.
Police were on the scene and would be investigating further, Jamieson said. .
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News