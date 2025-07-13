News

Entrepreneur transforms small business into a beacon of hope

By Herald Reporter - 13 July 2025

Nestled within the Blue Crane municipality of the Eastern Cape, KwaNojoli is a small town where a remarkable entrepreneurial journey is taking shape.

At the heart of this transformation is Lindelwa Hlubikazi Mabila, the visionary founder of Hlubi M, who has grown her small business into a beacon of hope and resilience...

