Eyona Energy Group celebrates Eastern Cape partners and rebranding drive

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 13 July 2025

Eyona Energy Group, the primary franchiser of the Caltex and Astron Energy brands in the Eastern Cape, toasted its service station partners, as it expanded its rebranding drive across the province. 

At a gala dinner at the Boardwalk International Convention Centre on Friday, the company recognised site partners who excelled in customer service, supported local communities, and mastered digital engagement at its 2025 Retailer Awards...

