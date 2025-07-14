The murder of Jayden-Lee Meek, 11, in Fleurhof, Roodepoort, led to a female family member appearing in court on Monday.
The 31-year-old will stand trial on charges of crimen injuria, attempting to defeat or obstruct the course of justice and defeating or obstructing the administration of justice.
With her face hidden by a mask, she appeared to be crying while seated in the dock of the Roodepoort magistrate's court. Some people seated in the public gallery called out, “how could you?” when she walked into the court.
Meek was last seen on May 13 when the school transport driver dropped him off at the multilevel flat complex where he lived. His badly beaten body was found the next morning on the steps near the door of the family's flat.
The case was remanded to July 18 for a bail application.
Female relative of Jayden-Lee Meek in court over alleged cover-up after his murder
Image: SAPS
