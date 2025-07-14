Gayton McKenzie gets standing ovation at sports facility unveiling
Minister hails project as start of a major turnaround for marginalised northern areas communities
Sports minister Gayton McKenzie arrived in the northern areas on Sunday to resounding applause from residents as he unveiled a state-of-the-art multipurpose sports facility.
A crowd of happy teachers, parents, education department officials, sports club representatives and school pupils filled a marquee at Sanctor Primary School where the facility, worth about R1.9m, has been installed...
