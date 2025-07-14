Girl rugby players get to meet their idols
Pick n Pay school club programme hosts 12 pupils to watch SA women play Canada at Bay stadium
The Pick n Pay school club programme hosted 12 Gqeberha girl rugby players at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium to get front-row experience of the women’s international match on Saturday.
The girls selected for the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity came from the Gelvan Rugby Academy and Chatty, Westville and Linkside high schools...
