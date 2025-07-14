Gqeberha bracing for US tariff shock wave
Exporters spell out multiple negatives, call for urgent action from SA government to address Trump’s hike
The Eastern Cape is bracing for impact as dozens of businesses in Gqeberha are warning of looming economic strain, with fears mounting over job losses and a sharp downturn in the provincial economy, following US President Donald Trump’s announcement to raise trade tariffs by up to 30%.
On July 1, Trump announced in a letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa that he would subject SA to 30% tariffs from August 1...
