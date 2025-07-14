A police raid that uncovered 6kg of heroin in a bedroom cupboard turned into a major drug bust when officers found more than 150kg of narcotics stashed in the roof of a house in Goodwood, Cape Town.
Police received information and descended on the property in Molteno Street on Sunday.
“During the search members discovered and seized 6kg of heroin found in a cupboard in one room. The occupant of the room, a 32 year-old Tanzanian national, was arrested and charged for dealing in heroin with an estimated street value of almost R1m,” said police spokesperson Lt Col Malcolm Pojie.
Another 100g of heroin, worth about R16,000, was found in a second bedroom, leading to the arrest of a 28-year-old Burundi national.
“While processing the suspects, the members received information about more drugs hidden at the residence. The members expanded the search, leading to the discovery of 145kg of tik and 16kg of heroin in the roof . The estimated street value is R53.3m, bringing the total value of the discovery to R54.3m,” said Pojie.
The suspects are due to appear in the Goodwood magistrate's court on Tuesday.
TimesLIVE
Heroin and tik worth about R54m seized at Cape Town home
Image: SAPS
