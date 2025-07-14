Local was lekker as Gqeberha-born artists entertained the crowd
Gqeberha-born artists Early B and Belinda Davids, in collaboration with dance crew the Street Stylers, delivered a showstopper performance at the Bok Test match on Saturday.
The acts had the capacity crowd that filled the 46,000-seat Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on its feet as Early B performed one of his popular tunes, Back die Bokke, and Davids delivered a stellar rendition of the national anthem as well as some of Whitney Houston’s most popular songs...
