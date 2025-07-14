Nelson Mandela Bay ‘gees’ helps Boks over the line
Nelson Mandela Bay brought the “gees” for the sold-out showdown between the Springboks and Italy at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.
The back-to-back world champions did not disappoint fans at the 46,000-seater stadium, beating the Italians in emphatic style with a final score of 45-0...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.