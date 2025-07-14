A manhunt is under way for brazen would-be hijackers who tried to rob a police officer with a fake weapon on Monday morning.
A constable was driving a state vehicle in Westonaria on the West Rand when the occupants of a blue BMW stopped next to him and smashed his driver's window, police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said.
“The constable fired shots, prompting the suspects to speed off, leaving a firearm behind which was later discovered to be a toy gun.
“Police are investigating a case of attempted hijacking and malicious damage to property.”
Anyone with information that can assist with the investigation is requested to contact the Crime Stop Hotline on 08600 10111.
TimesLIVE
Policeman repels would-be hijackers driving a BMW who tried to hold him up with toy gun
Image: 123RF/sasun1990
