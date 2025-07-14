Three people were injured in a car crash at Durban's King Shaka International Airport drop-off zone on Saturday night.
KZNVIP spokesperson Gareth Naidoo said the three sustained moderate injuries. Medics assisted them and ensured they were safely transported to medical facilities for further treatment.
The cause of the collision was unclear.
“All relevant emergency services were in attendance.”
TimesLIVE
Three injured in airport drop-off zone crash
Image: KZNVIP
