News

Battle for northern areas support

DA and PA seen as front-runners in tightly contested Ward 34 by-election on Wednesday

Premium
By Andisa Bonani - 15 July 2025

The battle for the northern areas begins on Wednesday, as residents of Ward 34 head to the polls for a by-election widely viewed as a litmus test ahead of the 2026 local government elections.

It will also be a test for the Patriotic Alliance (PA), which has been making inroads in coloured wards across SA...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide Ep98 | Haval H1, Hyundai Tucson, Toyota Yaris, Nissan NP200, ...
Championship footballers VISIBLY ANNOYED as Trump CRASHES celebration

Most Read