A foot and mouth disease (FMD) outbreak has been reported in the Free State, the department of agriculture said on Monday.
The department said the outbreak was confirmed last Thursday on a commercial farm in the Moqhaka Local Municipality, located in the Kroonstad state veterinary area.
Spokesperson for the ministry of agriculture Joylene Van Wyk said the affected property was placed under quarantine on July 8 and immediate control measures were implemented, including surveillance and vaccination.
“Trace-back activities are ongoing to determine the source of the infection, while farms in the surrounding 10km radius are undergoing surveillance to determine the possible extent of the spread,” Van Wyk said.
She confirmed 270 FMD outbreaks had been reported across five provinces in South Africa by July.
While 21 of the outbreaks had been resolved, 249 remained unresolved.
“The Eastern Cape has recorded 40 outbreaks, with 38 still open and two resolved. There have been no new reported cases in the Western Cape since September 2024. KwaZulu-Natal has been the most affected province, with 191 reported outbreaks, of which 172 remain active and 19 have been resolved. Since May, Gauteng has reported 32 outbreaks, North West has four open outbreaks, while Mpumalanga has reported three outbreaks,” she said.
TimesLIVE
Foot and mouth disease outbreak reported in the Free State
The outbreak was confirmed on a commercial farm in the Moqhaka Local Municipality, located in the Kroonstad state Veterinary area last Thursday
Reporter
Image: Riaan Marais
A foot and mouth disease (FMD) outbreak has been reported in the Free State, the department of agriculture said on Monday.
The department said the outbreak was confirmed last Thursday on a commercial farm in the Moqhaka Local Municipality, located in the Kroonstad state veterinary area.
Spokesperson for the ministry of agriculture Joylene Van Wyk said the affected property was placed under quarantine on July 8 and immediate control measures were implemented, including surveillance and vaccination.
“Trace-back activities are ongoing to determine the source of the infection, while farms in the surrounding 10km radius are undergoing surveillance to determine the possible extent of the spread,” Van Wyk said.
She confirmed 270 FMD outbreaks had been reported across five provinces in South Africa by July.
While 21 of the outbreaks had been resolved, 249 remained unresolved.
“The Eastern Cape has recorded 40 outbreaks, with 38 still open and two resolved. There have been no new reported cases in the Western Cape since September 2024. KwaZulu-Natal has been the most affected province, with 191 reported outbreaks, of which 172 remain active and 19 have been resolved. Since May, Gauteng has reported 32 outbreaks, North West has four open outbreaks, while Mpumalanga has reported three outbreaks,” she said.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News