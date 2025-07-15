Gqeberha Swifties in for treat with Taylor Swift Eras Tribute
Calling all Swifties — get ready to sing your hearts out at the Taylor Swift Eras Tribute show, the first concert-style tribute celebrating the pop sensation in Gqeberha.
Punted as the biggest and best production from Gqeberha’s Tarryn Light Productions so far, the two-night tribute show will be held at Elements in Little Chelsea on Friday and Saturday...
