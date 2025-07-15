News

Loads of holiday fun for Bethelsdorp children

Premium
By Bryan Goliath - 15 July 2025

From baking to dancing, arts and crafts as well as a safe place to express oneself. 

These are among the aspects which have formed the foundation for the second school holiday programme hosted by the House of Worship Multipurpose Centre in Bethelsdorp Extension 22...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Muhammadu Buhari (1942-2025): Ex-President To Be Buried On Tuesday
Buyer's Guide Ep98 | Haval H1, Hyundai Tucson, Toyota Yaris, Nissan NP200, ...

Most Read