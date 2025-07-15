News

Metro races to buy new buses as Cleary Park fleet lies broken

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 15 July 2025

While the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality rushes to procure 40 new buses for the upcoming Kariega route, the IPTS buses launched less than a year ago for the Cleary Park service have been idle for three months due to the city’s struggle to pay the Volvo service centre.

Eleven of the 25 Libongolwethu buses are sitting idle at the depot with broken windows and doors, leaking oil tanks and flat tires, while another five remain impounded at the Deal Party service station...

