Ntsika Ngxanga to launch national tour in Gqeberha
Award-winning artist invites fans to join his spiritual journey
Award-winning artist Ntsika Ngxanga is kicking off his national tour, “A Place Called Ngoma” in Gqeberha.
The former member of acclaimed a cappella group The Soil will be performing at the Little Theatre on August 1, alongside The Soil, Zawani and Gqeberha’s Thandikhaya “Joliza” Magiyiyana, who will be travelling with Ngxanga for his performances in East London, Johannesburg and Cape Town...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.