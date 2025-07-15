Oscar Mbo weighs in on Ramaphosa’s address: 'Remember this when you vote'

Musician and DJ Oscar Mbo didn’t hold back after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recent national address, using his platform to urge South Africans to think carefully about their votes in the upcoming elections.
Shortly after the president’s briefing, Mbo took to social media to share his frustrations, writing: “Remember this when you vote in 2026 and 2029, respectively.” While his comment struck a chord with many followers who echoed similar sentiments of disillusionment, not everyone was impressed. A social media user, Chauke Solly, took a swipe at the DJ, questioning his patriotism and suggesting that speaking out might put his international bookings at risk. “So you want to kiss your international gigs goodbye?” Solly asked.
Mbo didn’t mince his words in response, telling Solly exactly where to get off. He made it clear that his livelihood doesn’t solely depend on music. “I don’t make all my money from music,” he replied, adding that artists, like all citizens, have the right — and the responsibility — to speak out against leadership failures.
He further stressed the importance of raising awareness, saying: “We must speak on these things. Leaders who can't protect normal citizens create a bleak future for our children.”
Mbo's comments have since sparked wide debate online, with many applauding him for using his voice to highlight ongoing issues in the country.
Entertainment reporter
Image: Instagram
Image: Facebook
