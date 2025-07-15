News

SA couple roped in for BBC documentary about gannets

Chief responsibility of the NMU alumni was to safeguard the birds during filming for series on parenthood

By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 15 July 2025

A South African husband and wife were contracted by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) to assist in bringing the unique story of SA pelagic seabird the gannet to life through a new documentary TV series set to air in August. 

The pair’s extensive environmental knowledge and in-depth understanding of the species saw Dr Zanri Strydom and her husband Dr Tiaan Strydom being roped in by the BBC for the series entitled Parenthood...

