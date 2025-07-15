News

State asks judge to clarify ‘factual findings’ in Omotoso judgment

Premium
By Guy Rogers - 15 July 2025

After almost eight years in court, televangelist Timothy Omotoso was found not guilty of rape and human trafficking but his rearrest, re-release, deportation and now an appeal by the National Prosecuting Authority is ensuring the controversial pastor stays in the news. 

On Monday, the state requested “clarification” in the first part of its appeal against the acquittal of Omotoso, who was found not guilty by judge Irma Schoeman in the Gqeberha high court in April...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide Ep98 | Haval H1, Hyundai Tucson, Toyota Yaris, Nissan NP200, ...
Championship footballers VISIBLY ANNOYED as Trump CRASHES celebration

Most Read