A Gqeberha woman will appear in court soon on a host of charges including public violence and arson after a violent protest in Well Estate resulted in the torching of a bus and panel van, as well as an attempt to burn the councillor’s office.
Polices spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the 48-year-old was arrested on Tuesday during a two-day service delivery protest in the area.
She was detained on charges in terms of the Criminal Matters Amendment Act 18/2015 sec 3 (a)(b) relating to damage to infrastructure and public violence, the National Road Traffic Act 93/1996 regulation 319(1) for hindering or obstructing traffic on a public road and regulation 319(2) for placing an object on a road that could endanger traffic, arson, the Explosives Act 26/1956 (petrol bombs sec 28) and malicious damage to property.
“The protests started on Monday within the Wells Estate community at Rabie Village and this [Tuesday] morning at about 5.15am,” Janse van Rensburg said.
“It started again when members of the community allegedly threw a petrol bomb towards the councillor’s office.”
She said the fire was extinguished quickly and there was no damage to the office.
“At about 6am, the community members started burning tyres and rubbish in front of the multipurpose hall and a female suspect was arrested by the Metro police.
“At about 6.40am, in Anvuyo Street, Wells Estate, the community of Rabie village torched a bus and a panel van.”
Janse van Rensburg said no-one was injured and the SAPS was monitoring the situation.
“Public Order Police stabilised the situation using rubber bullets and stun grenades.
“The situation is calm, and Public Order Police members will remain in the area.
“Motorists are urged to be cautious when travelling in Wells Estate, or to make use of alternative routes.”
Wells Estate Ward 60 councillor Thembinkosi Mafana could not be reached for comment.
Woman arrested during violent service delivery protests in Wells Estate
Image: BELCHONOK/123RF
