The Herald
Body of 12-year-old girl found in Bethelsdorp
Image: 123RF
Police are calling on the community to assist with information after the gruesome discovery of a 12-year-old girl’s body in Extension 31 in Bethelsdorp on Wednesday.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said according to preliminary reports, police responded to a complaint at a bushy area in Foxglove Street at about 12.45pm.
On arrival, they found the body of a 12-year-old girl with visible injuries and a case of murder had since been opened.
“At this stage the cause of death is unknown and will be determined during the postmortem.
“No further information is available.
“SAPS Bethelsdorp opened a case of murder and the investigation is ongoing,” Van Rensburg said.
She said the name of the girl would be released after she has been formally identified.
Police have urged anyone with information to contact detective Warrant Officer Allison Adams on 082-464-0208 or Crime Stop on 0860010111 or their nearest police station.
All information will remain confidential, and callers may remain anonymous.
