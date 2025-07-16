Family devastated by stadium tragedy after Boks’ triumph
Elderly man treating granddaughter on her birthday suffers brain injury after being knocked to ground, allegedly by fan fleeing police
The streets of Gqeberha are still alive with celebration after the Springboks’ victory — but amid the jubilation, one family finds itself grappling with unexpected heartbreak after a tragedy at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.
A birthday celebration between a grandfather and his young granddaughter turned tragic when the 81-year-old man was reportedly left brain-dead after being accidentally struck to the ground, allegedly by a rugby supporter who had been clashing with the police...
