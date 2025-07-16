News

Gqeberha’s Shaido MeinOU nominated for best hip hop artist at Spotlight Awards

Premium
By Herald Reporter - 16 July 2025

Local hip hop artist and creative powerhouse Sherwen Leonardo Koopman is making waves across the Eastern Cape music scene. 

The northern areas’ musician, also known as Shaido MeinOU, has solidified his position as one of the province’s most influential artists after winning the Best Gqom Banger of the Year Award for his song, Belinda Louw, at the recent PE Hip Hop Awards 2025. ..

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Debate on Vote 37: Sport, Arts and Culture, 15 July 2025
Muhammadu Buhari (1942-2025): Ex-President To Be Buried On Tuesday

Most Read