Gqeberha’s Shaido MeinOU nominated for best hip hop artist at Spotlight Awards
Local hip hop artist and creative powerhouse Sherwen Leonardo Koopman is making waves across the Eastern Cape music scene.
The northern areas’ musician, also known as Shaido MeinOU, has solidified his position as one of the province’s most influential artists after winning the Best Gqom Banger of the Year Award for his song, Belinda Louw, at the recent PE Hip Hop Awards 2025. ..
