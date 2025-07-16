NMU labour law guru stepping aside after 40 years
Prof Adriaan van der Walt helped shape SA’s labour landscape through his work in academia, public policy and legal reform
SA labour law expert Prof Adriaan Van der Walt is passing on the baton after a distinguished career spanning more than four decades at Nelson Mandela University (NMU).
As the long-time head of NMU’s Labour and Social Security Law Unit (LSSLU) which he founded in 2003, Van der Walt has played a pivotal role in advancing labour law education, practice and policy nationally...
