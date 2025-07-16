Political showdown turns festive as parties battle for Ward 34
Rivals pull out all the stops in bid to claim victory in by-election
With the smell of roosterbrood on braais, campaign songs echoing in the streets, and party flags flapping from vehicles, Ward 34 was transformed into a political carnival on Wednesday as voters turned out for a crucial by-election.
Bethelsdorp and West End buzzed with energy as six political parties — the DA, PA, National Alliance, ANC, EFF and PAC — pulled out all the stops in a bid to claim the ward...
