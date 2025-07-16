Right steps take northern areas dancer to spot in national contest
Junior Booysen wipes the floor at regional Red Bull Dance Your Style competition
From pantsula to krumping and break dancing to ballet, they were all on display at the recent Red Bull Dance Your Style competition in Gqeberha where Junior Booysen proved he is no one-trick pony, earning the regional title and hoping to do the same in the upcoming national leg.
The 25-year-old took the title from his brother Mason, 17, who won the regional trials in 2024 and went on to win the national trials and represented SA in India as the first dancer from Gqeberha to do so...
