News

Up to 90 pupils crammed into classes at Gqeberha school

Walmer Township’s sole high school buckling as enrolments explode and plan to build new school stalls

Premium
By Faith Mtwana - 16 July 2025

A growing population and a school bursting at the seams, with more than 90 pupils crammed into some classrooms — this is the reality for pupils, teachers and parents in Walmer Township.

The relentless pressure on the sole high school in the township could have been eased a while back had the planned construction of a new school not stalled...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Debate on Vote 37: Sport, Arts and Culture, 15 July 2025
Muhammadu Buhari (1942-2025): Ex-President To Be Buried On Tuesday

Most Read