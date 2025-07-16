Up to 90 pupils crammed into classes at Gqeberha school
Walmer Township’s sole high school buckling as enrolments explode and plan to build new school stalls
A growing population and a school bursting at the seams, with more than 90 pupils crammed into some classrooms — this is the reality for pupils, teachers and parents in Walmer Township.
The relentless pressure on the sole high school in the township could have been eased a while back had the planned construction of a new school not stalled...
