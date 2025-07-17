Bok fan injured at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium dies
Businessman and rugby fan John Keevy, who was critically injured at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium after the Springboks’ Test against Italy, has died in hospital.
Keevy, 81, suffered a brain injury after reportedly being accidentally knocked to the ground, allegedly by another rugby supporter who was fleeing police at the stadium after the big game on Saturday...
