Bus service disrupted by Wells Estate protests

By Faith Mtwana - 17 July 2025

Algoa Bus services in Wells Estate were temporarily suspended after a violent protest erupted this week.

Residents have been protesting, demanding a stable electricity supply, with a bus, a panel van and the local councillor’s office all coming under fire...

