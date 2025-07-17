Bus service disrupted by Wells Estate protests
Algoa Bus services in Wells Estate were temporarily suspended after a violent protest erupted this week.
Residents have been protesting, demanding a stable electricity supply, with a bus, a panel van and the local councillor’s office all coming under fire...
