Police step up search for missing Nelson Mandela Bay boy

By Herald Reporter - 17 July 2025
Jaquin Assam, 11, has been missing since June 28
HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Jaquin Assam, 11, has been missing since June 28
Image: SUPPLIED

The search continues for an 11-year-old Nelson Mandela Bay child, who went missing almost three weeks ago. 

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit sought the community’s assistance in tracing the boy, who left home on Saturday, June 28, and has not been seen since.

Janse van Rensburg said Jaquin Assam, of Bethelsdorp, had asked his guardian if he could go to Central to visit his mother.

When the guardian refused, he left the house later that day, telling the woman that he was going to play with friends.

However, he never returned home.

“Efforts made to locate him were in vain,” Janse van Rensburg said.

The police appealed to anyone who could assist in locating Jaquin to urgently contact Warrant Officer Simphiwe Siyolo on 079-896-7335 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

