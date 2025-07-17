A repeat firearm offender has been sentenced to an effective 15 years’ imprisonment for the unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.
Sipho Matshingila, 49, of Jeffreys Bay, was convicted and sentenced in the Gqeberha regional court this week following two separate incidents — five years apart — involving the same type of firearm.
In addition to the prison term, Matshingila was declared unfit to possess a firearm.
The court had heard how, on August 24 2017, police had received information that Matshingila had a firearm in his possession.
A search of his home in Mandela Bay location led to the recovery of a .38 Special Revolver with five rounds of ammunition.
However, the matter was struck from the roll in February 2018 pending ballistic evidence, and the case went cold.
In a surprising turn of events, on September 23 2022, police once again received intelligence that Matshingila had an unlicensed firearm.
A second search of his home revealed another .38 Special Revolver with five rounds of ammunition identical in type to the previous case.
He was rearrested and charged.
Matshingila pleaded not guilty to all charges and challenged the legality of the police search, claiming it had been conducted unlawfully.
The prosecution, led by state prosecutor Johan Jansen, countered his defence by presenting a valid search warrant.
The testimony of the officers involved in both operations was also led.
Welcoming the sentence, Eastern Cape director of public prosecutions advocate Barry Madolo commended the investigative team and prosecution for their persistence in pursuing the matter despite the initial delays.
“This sentence sends a strong message that unlawful possession of firearms will not be tolerated. Firearms in the wrong hands pose a serious threat to public safety.
“The conviction and sentence are a testament to the importance of diligent police work and determined prosecution,” he said.
The Herald
Repeat firearm offender jailed for 15 years
Image: 123RF/ danhenson
A repeat firearm offender has been sentenced to an effective 15 years’ imprisonment for the unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.
Sipho Matshingila, 49, of Jeffreys Bay, was convicted and sentenced in the Gqeberha regional court this week following two separate incidents — five years apart — involving the same type of firearm.
In addition to the prison term, Matshingila was declared unfit to possess a firearm.
The court had heard how, on August 24 2017, police had received information that Matshingila had a firearm in his possession.
A search of his home in Mandela Bay location led to the recovery of a .38 Special Revolver with five rounds of ammunition.
However, the matter was struck from the roll in February 2018 pending ballistic evidence, and the case went cold.
In a surprising turn of events, on September 23 2022, police once again received intelligence that Matshingila had an unlicensed firearm.
A second search of his home revealed another .38 Special Revolver with five rounds of ammunition identical in type to the previous case.
He was rearrested and charged.
Matshingila pleaded not guilty to all charges and challenged the legality of the police search, claiming it had been conducted unlawfully.
The prosecution, led by state prosecutor Johan Jansen, countered his defence by presenting a valid search warrant.
The testimony of the officers involved in both operations was also led.
Welcoming the sentence, Eastern Cape director of public prosecutions advocate Barry Madolo commended the investigative team and prosecution for their persistence in pursuing the matter despite the initial delays.
“This sentence sends a strong message that unlawful possession of firearms will not be tolerated. Firearms in the wrong hands pose a serious threat to public safety.
“The conviction and sentence are a testament to the importance of diligent police work and determined prosecution,” he said.
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News