News

Rhodes pays tribute to pioneering academic Peter Mtuze

Premium
By Herald Reporter - 17 July 2025

A towering figure in South African academia, literature and the Anglican Church, whose contributions profoundly enriched the cultural and intellectual landscape of the nation.

This is how Old Rhodian and former president of convocation, Prof Peter Tshobisa Mtuze, was remembered by Rhodes University following his death on July 12...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

INSIGHT: Leslie Ramsoomar, GAC South Africa
Trump says Coke agrees to use cane sugar in US

Most Read