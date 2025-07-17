News

Transnet seals 10-year deal with United Manganese of Kalahari

By Herald Reporter - 17 July 2025

To boost manganese volumes moving through SA’s ports, Transnet will allocate part of its rail and port capacity to United Manganese of Kalahari (UMK) for 10 years.

The deal, under the Manganese Export Capacity Allocation (Meca) three agreement, was signed on Wednesday...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

President Cyril Ramaphosa responds to the debate on the Presidency Budget Vote
Israel bombards Gaza: At least 54 people killed across strip

Most Read